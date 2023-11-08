Show You Care
Dog food recalled due to possibly being contaminated with salmonella

Mid America Pet Food is voluntarily recalling dog food produced at its Texas facility.
Mid America Pet Food is voluntarily recalling dog food produced at its Texas facility.(U.S. Food and Drug Administration)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 7:16 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
(Gray News) - Mid America Pet Food is voluntarily recalling pounds of its dog food due to it being possibly contaminated with salmonella.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, three lots of the Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Select Beef Meal & Brown Rice Formula are included in the recall. The lots include 5 pounds, 15 pounds and 40-pound bags.

The dog food has a best-by date of June 12, 2024.

The FDA reports that the recall has been issued after random sampling of the product tested positive for salmonella.

Officials said salmonella can affect animals eating the products and there is a risk to humans from handling the contaminated pet products.

Pets with salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea, fever and vomiting. Some pets could also have decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain.

The FDA said it has not currently received any reports of humans or pets getting sick from the dog food.

For those who purchased the recalled dog food, the FDA recommends discarding it in a way that cannot be accessed by children, pets or wildlife.

Consumers can contact Mid America Pet Food about potential refunds by calling 1-888-428-7544.

No other products are included in the recall, and it is separate from a Mid America Pet Food recall for salmonella in September.

