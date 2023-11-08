Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Deer smashes through lingerie store and wrecks it

A lingerie store was left damaged and closed for a day after a deer crashed through the front door and caused chaos.
By Brendan Vrabel and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX/Gray) - A lingerie store in Michigan was left damaged after a deer crashed through the front door and caused chaos, WILX reports.

The owner of Curvaceous Lingerie said a deer charged into the store on Saturday from across the street and broke through the glass door. The deer slid around the store, breaking mirrors and wrecking mannequins.

The owner said the deer did bloody itself while panicking in the store, but nobody was hurt.

Confused deer breaks into Lansing lingerie shop
Confused deer breaks into Lansing lingerie shop(Curvaceous Lingerie)

People in the store opened the door, and the deer eventually ran outside.

The store was closed for the rest of the day.

Confused deer breaks into Lansing lingerie shop
Confused deer breaks into Lansing lingerie shop(Curvaceous Lingerie)

Copyright 2023 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has been killed after a shooting outside a Fareway store in Monticello on Tuesday...
Fareway employee killed in Monticello shooting, suspect shot, identified by police
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Kennedy 6"8 385 pound offensive tackle Nick Brooks verbally committed to play for the Hawkeyes
Nick Brooks decommits from Iowa
The 3rd Avenue Bridge in downtown Cedar Rapids was temporarily closed Tuesday morning after a...
Cedar Rapids bridge closed temporarily for garbage truck fire cleanup
FILE - The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) seal is shown outside its headquarters,...
Federal Government takes over failing Iowa bank

Latest News

To mark World Kindness Day, Krispy Kreme is offering free donuts, the company announced...
Krispy Kreme offers free doughnuts on World Kindness Day
How Keystone speech language pathologists help students and families develop speech and...
How Keystone AEA helps students develop speech and language skills
FILE - A sign for Eli Lilly & Co. stands outside their corporate headquarters in Indianapolis...
FDA approves new version of diabetes drug Mounjaro for weight loss
The Iowa Judicial Branch Building, which holds Iowa's Supreme Court, in Des Moines (Photo:...
Iowa Attorney General files appeal to uphold state’s abortion law
Wilma Mankiller is remembered for her work to improve healthcare and housing for the Cherokee...
New Barbie honors first female Cherokee Chief Wilma Mankiller