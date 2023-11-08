College Community pool bond passes

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The College Community School District is adding a pool to its district.

Unofficial election results show that with 99% of the results in, the College Community bond vote passed with 1,960 (66%) voting in favor and 1,032 (34%) voting against the measure.

The bond will support the district by adding a pool/recreation complex to the campus as well as enhancing other athletic facilities. Additionally, the YMCA will operate the district-owned pool. The district says this gives the “benefit of providing full-service, year-round, multi-generational wellness facilities to a community that has supported our schools.”

District leaders have previously stated that the project will be completed without the need to increase taxes.

The pool is expected to go along 76th Avenue SW across from Prairie Heights Elementary.

