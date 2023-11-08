Cloudy and cool day comes with a shower chance

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our most active day of the next several will feature a chance for some showers, for at least part of the TV9 viewing area.

The day should start off dry for all, as overnight isolated showers have exited to the northeast. As an area of low pressure tracks right near the Iowa-Missouri border, it could generate areas of scattered showers. The most likely area to see this activity will be along and south of the U.S. Highway 20 corridor between about lunch and dinner time, with the risk increasing the farther you go to the south and east in the viewing area. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies will be likely with highs only making it into the low to mid 50s for most.

Skies will turn clearer overnight, as stronger northwest winds kick in behind the area of low pressure. These factors combine to send lows into the low to mid 30s overnight. Winds stay brisk and breezy throughout much of Thursday, but mostly sunny skies should help to balance that out just a bit. As a result, high temperatures won’t be a whole lot different than today, with readings reaching the low to mid 50s once again.

The work and school week ends, and the weekend begins, with temperatures pretty close to seasonal normals. Lows will be in the upper 20 to lower 30s, and highs near 50 give or take a few degrees depending on your location (cooler north, generally). This comes with a decent amount of sunshine on both days, too. It looks like any Veterans Day observances will be unimpeded by the weather this year, which is good news.

A very slim chance for a shower is there on Saturday night as a weak disturbance moves through, but any precipitation will be quite light. That system moves on quickly and leaves behind warmer temperatures starting on Sunday into the rest of next week. Highs climb during this time period from the upper 50s on Sunday to the low 60s by Thursday. Overnight lows also show some warming here, reaching the 40s again by Wednesday.

