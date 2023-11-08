Show You Care
Cedar Rapids being proactive with forever chemicals study

Cedar Rapids city leaders want to know how these forever chemicals are ending up in the city's water, and how best to prevent and treat it.
By Mia Bearden
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Cedar Rapids says it’s being proactive when it comes to water quality by partnering with Iowa State University Professors to do a study on Perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

PFAs (also known as forever chemicals) are microscopic and can be found throughout the environment, including non-stick products, making them a water-quality concern.

These chemicals are known to cause health problems including thyroid disease and cancer. City leaders want to know how these PFAs are ending up in the city’s water and how best to prevent and treat it.

Officials say this project will help determine if the water pollution control facility needs any equipment upgrades to reduce forever chemicals.

The city reassured people that the levels of PFAS in the drinking water are safe.. and they want to keep it that way.

”We have not had any detox, there is no concern for the city of Cedar Rapids...we will continue to monitor for PFAS. we are on a regiment where we do test for...and we just want to make sure on what may be coming onto the wastewater side,” said Utilities Director Roy Hesemann.

The study is set to take about two years.

