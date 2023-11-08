Belle Plaine Mayor passes away
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 8:25 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, the City of Belle Plaine announced that Mayor Dave Fish has passed away.
Fish had been the mayor of Belle Plaine since 2013.
In a message on the City’s website, city leaders stated:
“It is with a heavy heart that I share the sad news that our mayor, Dave Fish, passed away today. He will be greatly missed. Our flag at City Hall will fly at half-staff until after his funeral.”
