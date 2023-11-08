Show You Care
Alleged Monticello shooter was barred from having a gun after meth conviction last year

The man law enforcement officers say Russell shot and killed yesterday is Aaron McAtee of Monticello
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MONTICELLO, Iowa (KCRG) - The East Dubuque man police say shot and killed a grocery store worker in a “random act of violence” was sentenced to two years in prison last year and barred from having a gun.

On Tuesday, Monticello police say 38-year-old Nathan Russell of East Dubuque shot and killed Aaron McAtee outside a Fareway in what investigators say appears to be a random act of violence. Officials found Russell in Hopkinton later in the day. An officer shot Russell while trying to take him into custody when he failed to comply. Russell is currently being treated at University of Iowa Hospitals for his gunshot injury.

TV9 uncovered court documents showing Russell pleaded guilty in September of 2022 to felony possession of methamphetamine as part of a plea agreement that also dismissed a felony gun possession charge. A judge sentenced Russell to two years in prison and a year of supervised release. Based on that timeline, Russell should have still been in prison. Illinois Department of Corrections confirmed to KCRG-TV9 Russell was not in their parole system but could not say when he was released from prison.

The conviction would have also meant it was illegal for him to buy, own, or possess a firearm. Federal Law and Illinois law both bar anyone convicted of a felony or drug possession from owning or possessing a gun. It’s unclear how Russell obtained the gun used in Tuesday’s shooting. The Monticello police were unavailable for comment on the case Wednesday.

TV9 has reached out to the Jo Daviess State Attorney for more information on Russell’s conviction and sentence but has not heard back.

