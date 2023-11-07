CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Join KCRG-TV9 and the First Alert Storm Team for Weather Academy: Extra Credit.

Your KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team invites you to Weather Academy: Extra Credit! Join us November 14th from 4:00 to 6:30 at Clear Creek Amana High School for a night of weather science fun! This event is free and open to the public! (KCRG)

This extension of the First Alert Storm Team’s Weather Academy visits aims to bring the excitement and fun of weather and science to communities all across the TV9 viewing area.

From 4:00 - 5:30 pm, everyone is welcome to come meet the TV9 team, explore emergency vehicles, take part in hands-on activities, test their WeatherWise knowledge, and learn about safety resources in their communities. This all leads up to a LIVE weather science showcase with fun experiments from the First Alert Storm Team from 5:30-6:30 pm.

The event is free and open to the public. Join us at Clear Creek Amana High School starting at 4 pm on November 14th for Weather Academy: Extra Credit.

Our Extra Credit events are done on a limited edition basis. If you’d like your school to be considered for a future event, please email Laura Janssen for details. If you are a teacher looking to request a visit from one of our First Alert Storm Team meteorologists during your classroom’s weather unit, please fill out this form.

