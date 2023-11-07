Volunteers needed for veteran flagpole installations

CENTER POINT, Iowa (KCRG) - An organization that donates flagpoles to Iowa veterans is asking for more volunteers to help reach a special goal.

The Veteran Flagpole Initiative of the Patriotic Gentlemen of Iowa has a goal of putting a flagpole in the yard of every veteran in the state. This Veteran’s Day they have a goal of installing eight more, but they’re looking for more volunteers to get it done.

”Every morning I get up, eat my breakfast at the window, look out and see the flag,” said Paul Schantz, Center Point resident. Paul Schantz was in the army in the late ‘60s, and early ‘70s, serving in Vietnam for one year. He had always wanted an American Flag flying in his front year.

”I knew that I couldn’t do it by myself. But then here come these guys on a Saturday morning and it was just great... in two hours they were done,” Schantz said.

Schantz was one of the first recipients of a lighted flagpole installed by the Veteran Flag Initiative of the Patriotic Gentlemen of Iowa.

”We put our first one in the ground in 2021 and it’s kind of snowballed since then,” said Will Hanchett, the chief of operations for the Veteran Flag Initiative. ”Officially as of today, we’ve put 28 flagpoles in the ground. We have 8 more this Veteran’s Day this week.”

Funding for the flagpoles comes from membership dues, donations, and sponsorships and each veteran receives a 20-foot telescopic flagpole, a US Flag, an Iowa Flag, and a solar-powered light.

They have all the supplies needed they’re just missing one thing.

“We’ve come to the point now in the organization where we don’t have enough members for as many flagpoles as we could put in if we could put flagpoles in like every day of the week almost. So we need help,” Hanchett said.

The group is asking for non-member volunteers across the state to continue toward their goal of getting every veteran a free flagpole.

”I think I always felt what can I do to help to honor our veterans and what can I do. I think a lot of people ask that same question, how can they help, and this has been apparent that to veterans that flag means a lot to them as it should,” said Jesse Caston, a member of the Veteran Flag Initiative and Patriotic Gentlemen of Iowa.

More information on how to volunteer for flagpole installation can be found on the Veteran Flag Initiative’s website https://www.veteranflagpoles.org/ or by sending a message to the Veteran Flagpole Initiative Facebook page.

