Univ. of Iowa Health Care names new CEO, associate vice president

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Bradley Haws, MBA, has been named the new CEO of University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics and associate vice president of UI Health Care.

Haws is returning to UI Health Care after serving as its CFO and associate vice president from 2018-2021.

Haws has more than 30 years of experience in health care leadership.

“I am eager to come back to UI Health Care in this new role, especially during a time of transformative growth for the organization and with new opportunities to expand access to high-quality health care for Iowans,” Haws says. “UI Health Care is a remarkable organization. I’ve always been inspired by its mission along with its culture of collaboration. I’m excited to work with this incredible team again.”

Haws is expected to begin in the role on Nov. 29.

UIHC’s previous CEO Suresh Gunasekaran left to take the position of CEO of University of California, San Francisco Health in early March 2022. Kimberly Hunter, DNP, MBA, RN, NEA-BC, chief nurse executive of UI Hospitals & Clinics served in the role on an interim basis since Gunasekaran’s departure.

