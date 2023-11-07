Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Tranquil and seasonably mild this week

By Joe Winters
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As November weeks go this is a good one. Highs stay above normal with partly cloudy skies taking over the skies.

The latest satellite and radar data
The latest satellite and radar data.   (KCRG)

Tomorrow will not be as warm as Monday, but we expect highs near 60, some 10 degrees above normal. Rainfall chances are minimal and light. Tuesday night into Wednesday brings a slight chance for a shower. This system ushers down slightly cooler weather as we bring the week to a close.

Temperature Departure
Temperature Departure(KCRG)

Have a good night!

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash on Highway 30 in Cedar Rapids caused traffic delays Monday morning.
Semi driver injured in collision on Highway 30 in Cedar Rapids
People were injured after Dubuque County Crash
People were injured after Dubuque County Crash
Tama County endangered person advisory
Endangered Person Advisory in Tama County caneled, kids found safe
FILE - The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) seal is shown outside its headquarters,...
Federal Government takes over failing Iowa bank
Iowa officials need public’s help in kidnapping case
Iowa officials need public’s help in kidnapping case

Latest News

KCRG-TV 9 First Alert Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Joe Winters has the latest First Alert...
First Alert Forecast: Monday evening, November 6th
KCRG First Alert Forecast
Warm temperatures stick around for another day or two, before getting closer to normal later...
First Alert Forecast
Conditions remain warm despite a cold front that moved through Monday morning.
Slow cooldown after week’s warm start, but no winter-like cold on the horizon