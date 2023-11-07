Tranquil and seasonably mild this week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As November weeks go this is a good one. Highs stay above normal with partly cloudy skies taking over the skies.

The latest satellite and radar data. (KCRG)

Tomorrow will not be as warm as Monday, but we expect highs near 60, some 10 degrees above normal. Rainfall chances are minimal and light. Tuesday night into Wednesday brings a slight chance for a shower. This system ushers down slightly cooler weather as we bring the week to a close.

Temperature Departure (KCRG)

