Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Small alligator caught sunbathing on Lake Michigan beach

Police captured a small alligator on the shore of Lake Michigan in the Milwaukee area. (WDJT)
By WBAY news staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) - A small alligator was spotted sunning itself on a Lake Michigan beach on Monday.

Police in South Milwaukee responded to the reptile report on the beach in Grant Park.

The police department said the responding officers found the alligator, which was about 2 feet long.

Officer Tim Lewison safely took the little gator into custody. It is now at the Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission (MADACC), where veterinarians are taking care of it.

The alligator will go to an exotic animal rehabilitation facility if it isn’t claimed within five days.

A sunbathing alligator was found on a Lake Michigan beach.
A sunbathing alligator was found on a Lake Michigan beach.(South Milwaukee Police Department)

MADACC said it has taken in at least four alligators since the start of the year.

The organization’s community engagement coordinator, Kate Hartland, said the gator most likely was someone’s pet.

“My guess is someone had to move, and they couldn’t take it with them and they dumped it,” she said.

Lt. Todd Vinoradsky, with the South Milwaukee Police Department, told WISN the reptile’s abandonment was “cruel.”

“This thing, there’s no way it would have survived more than a week given the Wisconsin winters we got coming,” he said.

Abandoning an animal can lead to criminal charges if the animal gets hurt or harms other people, according to officials.

Anyone struggling to take care of an exotic pet is encouraged to reach out to animal rescues, pet stores, or MADACC for help.

Copyright 2023 WBAY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has been killed after a shooting outside a Fareway store in Monticello on Tuesday...
Fareway employee killed in Monticello shooting, suspect shot, identified by police
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Kennedy 6"8 385 pound offensive tackle Nick Brooks verbally committed to play for the Hawkeyes
Nick Brooks decommits from Iowa
The 3rd Avenue Bridge in downtown Cedar Rapids was temporarily closed Tuesday morning after a...
Cedar Rapids bridge closed temporarily for garbage truck fire cleanup
FILE - The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) seal is shown outside its headquarters,...
Federal Government takes over failing Iowa bank

Latest News

This image provided by Eli Lilly on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023 shows packaging for their new drug...
FDA approves new version of diabetes drug Mounjaro for weight loss
To mark World Kindness Day, Krispy Kreme is offering free donuts, the company announced...
Krispy Kreme offers free doughnuts on World Kindness Day
How Keystone speech language pathologists help students and families develop speech and...
How Keystone AEA helps students develop speech and language skills
The Iowa Judicial Branch Building, which holds Iowa's Supreme Court, in Des Moines (Photo:...
Iowa Attorney General files appeal to uphold state’s abortion law
Wilma Mankiller is remembered for her work to improve healthcare and housing for the Cherokee...
New Barbie honors first female Cherokee Chief Wilma Mankiller