Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

“School to Prison Pipeline”

By Brian Tabick
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An exhibit originally from the African American Museum of Iowa on display at the Iowa City Library highlights an issue known as the “School to Prison Pipeline.”

On Thursday, about 35 parents, educators, and councilors discussed their experiences. It was a conversation led by former Cedar Rapids SRO Sam Black. The Iowa City School District has resisted adding SROs to its schools, largely because of concern that students of color would be disproportionally arrested.

“Are we happy with the way students are managed, are we happy with the way discipline takes place,” said Black.

As an SRO, he served the Oak Hill Jackson, Wellington Heights, and Mound View Neighborhoods, and he worked in Johnson, Polk, Metro, and McKinley.

“Spending time with students was one of those things we could do,” he said. “Helping and being a positive role model and then helping with some of the curricula like junior achievement.”

Black now works as a consultant to schools to evaluate policies and procedures to keep this from happening and to help prevent students from getting in trouble and ending up in and out of jail.

“The more time we spend focusing on managing student behavior, it takes away the focus from engaging and providing an education,” he said.

The display at the Iowa City Public Library will be available until the end of November.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
FILE - The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) seal is shown outside its headquarters,...
Federal Government takes over failing Iowa bank
A crash on Highway 30 in Cedar Rapids caused traffic delays Monday morning.
Semi driver injured in collision on Highway 30 in Cedar Rapids
People were injured after Dubuque County Crash
People were injured after Dubuque County Crash
Tama County endangered person advisory
Endangered Person Advisory in Tama County caneled, kids found safe

Latest News

The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services is redesigning the Medicaid program that...
Iowa Dept. of Health and Human Services redesigning program supporting people with disabilities
Community discussion about the “School to Prison Pipeline"
An exhibit originally from the African American Museum of Iowa on display at the Iowa City Library highlights an issue known as the “School to Prison Pipeline.”
Caitlin Clark and the Iowa women win season opener
Caitlin Clark and the Iowa women win season opener
Iowa governor Kim Reynolds is breaking norms and is endorsing a candidate ahead of the caucuses.
Gov. Reynolds endorses DeSantis ahead of caucuses