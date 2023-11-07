IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An exhibit originally from the African American Museum of Iowa on display at the Iowa City Library highlights an issue known as the “School to Prison Pipeline.”

On Thursday, about 35 parents, educators, and councilors discussed their experiences. It was a conversation led by former Cedar Rapids SRO Sam Black. The Iowa City School District has resisted adding SROs to its schools, largely because of concern that students of color would be disproportionally arrested.

“Are we happy with the way students are managed, are we happy with the way discipline takes place,” said Black.

As an SRO, he served the Oak Hill Jackson, Wellington Heights, and Mound View Neighborhoods, and he worked in Johnson, Polk, Metro, and McKinley.

“Spending time with students was one of those things we could do,” he said. “Helping and being a positive role model and then helping with some of the curricula like junior achievement.”

Black now works as a consultant to schools to evaluate policies and procedures to keep this from happening and to help prevent students from getting in trouble and ending up in and out of jail.

“The more time we spend focusing on managing student behavior, it takes away the focus from engaging and providing an education,” he said.

The display at the Iowa City Public Library will be available until the end of November.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.