Man flown to hospital in shooting outside Monticello Fareway, suspect in custody

There is an active police investigation in Monticello Tuesday morning, but officials have not released any details.(Dan Merfeld)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 8:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTICELLO, Iowa (KCRG) - A man was flown to the hospital after being shot behind a Fareway store in Monticello Tuesday morning.

Police are still actively investigating the incident, but a suspect has been taken into custody.

Local schools and one hospital have closed as a precautionary measure amid the investigation.

Employees at the Fareway said everyone in the store is okay. It’s temporarily closed while officers investigate.

In response to the shooting investigation, the Monticello and Anamosa Community School Districts have locked down school buildings.

The Monticello Community School District temporarily locked down buildings as a precautionary measure at the request of the Monticello Police Department. School was able to continue as normal inside the buildings during the lockdown. The lockdown has since ended, and the normal schedule of events has resumed.

Anamosa Community School District Superintendent Darren Hanna released the following statement:

“ASCD has been notified of an incident in Monticello. As a precautionary measure, we are going to Shelter in Place. We will secure the exterior of all the buildings and wait for further information. There is no immediate threat, this is only a precautionary step. We will send a follow-up communication when we have additional information.”

Additionally, UnityPoint Health - Jones Regional Medical Center and its clinics are not accepting patients while police continue to investigate the shooting.

This is a developing story. Stay with TV9 for updates.

