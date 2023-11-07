Pleasant weather to head to the polls today, cooling slightly through the remainder of the week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - No weather-related reason to not head to the polls today, with very decent conditions for early November expected to continue.

Overall, things will be cooler today, with temperatures this morning running 10 to 20 degrees below Monday’s very warm start. With wind chills in the low to mid 30s early on, prepare accordingly and get the coat back out as you head out. By the afternoon, highs will range from the mid 50s in our northern zones, to the low 60s in our southern zone, with the amount of sunshine that you see playing a role in how temperatures play out. Clouds will tend to be thicker the farther north you go, but a gradual uptick in cloud cover is anticipated throughout the day.

A slight chance for light and scattered showers shows up later this evening, but should hold off until after polls close today at 8:00 p.m. This chance comes in more toward 9 or 10 o’clock and beyond. Remember, it’s going to be a scattered affair tonight, so not everyone will receive rain. The lucky ones that do will likely measure their totals in hundredths of an inch. Lows dip into the mid to upper 40s overnight.

A few showers could linger into the day on Wednesday, but the better chances will start to refocus to our south and east as the day goes on. Winds will start to kick in from the north, but the push of cooler air lags a bit which will still allow highs into the mid 50s to low 60s.

For the remainder of the work and school week, temperatures will likely be pretty close to normal for this point in November, with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s, and highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. A good amount of sunshine is likely most days, though the weekend may start out a little cloudier and cooler than surrounding days.

This is especially true of Sunday and the early half of next week, when a warming trend returns. Highs will hang out around 60 during this time, with lows toward the upper 30s to around 40. This change comes with no chance for precipitation, however.

