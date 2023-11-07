Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

‘Nobody expects their 2-year-old to be shot’: Little girl hospitalized after finding discarded gun

The family of a toddler who accidentally shot herself after finding a discarded gun on a preschool playground says her condition is slowly improving.
By Alexis Fernandez and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) -The family of a toddler who accidentally shot herself after finding a discarded gun on a preschool playground says her condition is slowly improving.

“I mean, nobody expects their 2-year-old to be shot. This was completely a senseless act,” Tawnya Rosenthal, a family friend, said.

Ava, 2, was rushed to University Medical Center Friday morning after the shooting near Nellis Boulevard and Owens Avenue.

“Ava is currently waiting to see if they are going to do another surgery. They found a blood clot in her lungs, and so they are watching that to see if they are going to need to do surgery,” she said.

Rosenthal said the toddler shot herself in the chest.

“She was shot three centimeters from her heart. It completely punctured one of the lobes of her lung, so it is definitely a rough and rocky procedure. They have had to put her in a medically induced coma,” she added.

Metro police say it all started when the teenage suspect got into a fight with an adult on a city bus. The teen then pulled out a gun and shot the adult, who was taken to University Medical Center.

While running from the scene, the teen jumped a wall at a nearby preschool and dropped the loaded gun in the school’s playground area before taking off, authorities said.

“I was shaken up because it easily could have been my son,” said Amanda Palacios, who has a toddler enrolled at the school.

Palacios said she was nervous about her son returning to school on Monday.

“I was scared to bring my child, naturally. I wanted to keep him home but knew I had to bring him to get him back into a routine, and get myself into a routine. But I’ve called and checked on him, and they’ve been great letting me know that he’s OK, he’s doing good,” she added.

She said the staff responded well to the incident.

“It could happen anywhere. It could’ve happened at my school. It could’ve happened with us walking into a store,” she said.

Ava’s family is asking for the public’s help to pay for medical expenses.

“They are emotional, but they are a strong and resilient people. Their main concern right now is of course financially because they are going to be here for weeks, if not months, while she is being treated and cared for,” Rosenthal said.

The teen suspect was booked into Clark County Juvenile Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
FILE - The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) seal is shown outside its headquarters,...
Federal Government takes over failing Iowa bank
A crash on Highway 30 in Cedar Rapids caused traffic delays Monday morning.
Semi driver injured in collision on Highway 30 in Cedar Rapids
Tama County endangered person advisory
Endangered Person Advisory in Tama County caneled, kids found safe
One person is hurt after a shooting outside a Fareway store in Monticello on Tuesday morning.
Fareway employee injured in Monticello shooting, suspect shot by police, now in custody

Latest News

FILE - Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks at the Atlantic Council Global Citizen Awards,...
Treasury’s Yellen calls Republican effort to cut IRS funding for Israel ‘damaging and irresponsible’
The U.S Supreme Court is seen on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
The Supreme Court seems likely to preserve a gun law that protects domestic violence victims
Israelis gathered and lit candles in Tel Aviv on Monday, November 6, 2023, to remember those...
Israeli military says its ground forces are battling Hamas ‘in the depths’ of Gaza City
FAFSA opens later this year
What you need to know about changes to the FAFSA process
What you need to know about changes to the FAFSA process