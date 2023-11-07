Nick Brooks decommits from Iowa
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 2:15 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Kennedy offensive lineman Nick Brooks, who verbally committed to Iowa back in September, is opening his recruitment back up.
The junior announced the news on social media Wednesday.
Brooks has received offers from Michigan, Alabama, Georgia, Texas Tech, Kansas, North Carolina, Nebraska, Pitt, Wisconsin, Tennessee, Florida State, Texas, among others.
Brooks is listed as a four-star recruit, ranking among the top 200 players in his class, on 247Sports.
