Nick Brooks decommits from Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Kennedy offensive lineman Nick Brooks, who verbally committed to Iowa back in September, is opening his recruitment back up.

The junior announced the news on social media Wednesday.

After talking with family I will be decommiting from the university of Iowa… My recruitment is still open 100% 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/uJubBdyksm — Nick Brooks (@nicolai_brooks) November 7, 2023

Brooks has received offers from Michigan, Alabama, Georgia, Texas Tech, Kansas, North Carolina, Nebraska, Pitt, Wisconsin, Tennessee, Florida State, Texas, among others.

Brooks is listed as a four-star recruit, ranking among the top 200 players in his class, on 247Sports.

