Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Millions of US adults have ADHD, and some may not even know

It's one of the most common neurodevelopmental disorders in childhood and often continues through adulthood. (Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It’s one of the most common neurodevelopmental disorders in childhood, and often attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, continues through adulthood.

Some adults who weren’t diagnosed as children may not even be aware they have it.

Millions of U.S. adults have ADHD. It can cause problems at home, in relationships and in careers.

“They may get in trouble at work. They may get reprimanded for not completing assignments. They may have trouble in their social life,” said Dr. Claudine Egol, a psychiatrist at Mayo Clinic.

Adults with ADHD may be tempted to take unnecessary risks.

They may have difficulty waiting in line or driving in heavy traffic, feel restless and unable to sit through certain activities.

They may frequently shift their bodies, tap fingers or feet, or have mood swings, like a quick temper or low stress tolerance.

“Symptoms of inattention and poor concentration can be due to a whole host of other disorders,” Egol said.

She said to see a primary care doctor or mental health professional if you suspect ADHD symptoms.

While there’s no definitive test to diagnose it in adults, Egol said there are ways to lessen its impact.

”Routine, routine, routine is everything for somebody with ADHD,” she said.

Manage your time. Use a planner, calendar or app to help create reminders.

Organize your tasks. Divide big jobs into smaller steps you can check off.

And ask for help from family members and friends when you feel less motivated or overwhelmed.

In the office, use storage systems to keep your desk organized and clear.

You may also try using headphones or ear plugs to block out distracting noises.

The Mayo Clinic said adults with ADHD also have an elevated risk of substance use or abuse, increased risk of stress in marriage and divorce, and are also more likely to get into motor vehicle accidents — more reasons why it’s important to be aware of the symptoms.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is hurt after a shooting outside a Fareway store in Monticello on Tuesday morning.
Fareway employee injured in Monticello shooting, suspect shot by police, now in custody
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
FILE - The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) seal is shown outside its headquarters,...
Federal Government takes over failing Iowa bank
A crash on Highway 30 in Cedar Rapids caused traffic delays Monday morning.
Semi driver injured in collision on Highway 30 in Cedar Rapids
Tama County endangered person advisory
Endangered Person Advisory in Tama County caneled, kids found safe

Latest News

Photo: Courtesy of Animal Rescue League of Iowa
Animal Rescue League of Iowa removes 46 horses from Dallas County property
Speaker of the House Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., walks to the senate side for lunch with Senate...
Just 10 days before another government shutdown, Congress eyes Ukraine, Israel and border security
A makeshift shrine is placed at the scene of a Sunday confrontation that lead to death of a...
911 caller was involved in fight with Jewish pro-Israel demonstrator who died, sheriff says
An autopsy determined the 69-year-old man suffered head trauma and the medical examiner says...
Officials investigate death of Jewish demonstrator
Knox MacEwen, 14, reportedly died after suffering cardiac arrest while participating in a 5K...
14-year-old suffers cardiac arrest and dies while running 5K, reports say