Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Gov. Reynolds issues disaster proclamation after bird flu confirmation in Kossuth County

Bird flu
Bird flu(LDWF)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KOSSUTH COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, Governor Kim Reynolds announced the signing of a disaster proclamation for Kossuth County following a confined case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in the county.

The affected site is a game bird breeding flock.

Cases have started to pop up in the state throughout the last two weeks, including in Buena VistaHamilton, Pocahontas, and Guthrie Counties.

Officials are warning that signs of HPAI may include:

  • Sudden increase in bird deaths without any clinical signs
  • Lethargy and/or lack of energy and appetite
  • Decrease in egg production
  • Soft, thin-shelled and/or misshapen eggs
  • Swelling of the head, eyelids, comb, wattles, and hocks
  • Purple/blue discoloration of the wattles, comb, and legs
  • Difficulty breathing
  • Coughing, sneezing, and/or nasal discharge (runny nose)
  • Stumbling and/or falling down
  • Diarrhea

Officials say poultry products are still safe to eat. As a reminder, consumers should always utilize the proper handling and cooking of eggs and poultry products, including cooking to an internal temperature of 165˚F.

Possible cases are required to be reported to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship at (515) 281-5305.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is hurt after a shooting outside a Fareway store in Monticello on Tuesday morning.
Fareway employee injured in Monticello shooting, suspect shot by police, now in custody
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
FILE - The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) seal is shown outside its headquarters,...
Federal Government takes over failing Iowa bank
A crash on Highway 30 in Cedar Rapids caused traffic delays Monday morning.
Semi driver injured in collision on Highway 30 in Cedar Rapids
Tama County endangered person advisory
Endangered Person Advisory in Tama County caneled, kids found safe

Latest News

Benton County Board of Supervisors meeting
Benton Co. Supervisors deny request to cover legal counsel for former Board of Heath members
A 24-year-old Cedar Rapids man has pleaded guilty to child endangerment after slamming his son...
Goodwin takes plea deal in death of infant
Photo: Courtesy of Animal Rescue League of Iowa
Animal Rescue League of Iowa removes 46 horses from Dallas County property
Samuel Elijah Goodwin
Cedar Rapids man takes plea deal in death of 19-day-old baby