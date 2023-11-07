Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Four passengers ejected, driver also injured, in Buchanan County rollover crash

Four passengers and the driver were taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in Buchanan...
Four passengers and the driver were taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in Buchanan County last week.(Buchanan County Sheriff's Office)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JESUP, Iowa (KCRG) - Four passengers and the driver were taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in Buchanan County last week.

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office said it happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Thursday in the 2200 block of Black Hawk-Buchanan Avenue, south of Jesup.

Investigators said a 19-year-old from Jesup was driving the pickup truck eastbound on Young Road when they lost control through a curve northbound onto Black Hawk-Buchanan Avenue.

The truck left the road, rolling multiple times.

The four passengers were ejected. They, and the driver, were taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries. A 22-year-old from Shellsburg was airlifted to the hospital with critical injuries. A 21-year-old, 16-year-old and 14-year-old were the other passengers that were also taken to the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation. The sheriff’s office said charges are pending.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
FILE - The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) seal is shown outside its headquarters,...
Federal Government takes over failing Iowa bank
A crash on Highway 30 in Cedar Rapids caused traffic delays Monday morning.
Semi driver injured in collision on Highway 30 in Cedar Rapids
Tama County endangered person advisory
Endangered Person Advisory in Tama County caneled, kids found safe
One person is hurt after a shooting outside a Fareway store in Monticello on Tuesday morning.
Fareway employee injured in Monticello shooting, suspect shot by police, now in custody

Latest News

The 3rd Avenue Bridge in downtown Cedar Rapids was temporarily closed Tuesday morning after a...
Downtown Cedar Rapids bridge temporarily closed after garbage truck catches fire
Cedar Rapids wins ‘Best of the Best Tap Water Taste Test’ competition for 2023
Hy-Vee Dietitian Stephanie Vande Brake joins us to share a recipe for Fan Fare Football Chili.
Hy-Vee dietitian shares recipe for Fan Fare Football Chili
One person is hurt after a shooting outside a Fareway store in Monticello on Tuesday morning.
Man flown to hospital in shooting outside Monticello Fareway, suspect in custody