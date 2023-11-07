Four passengers ejected, driver also injured, in Buchanan County rollover crash

JESUP, Iowa (KCRG) - Four passengers and the driver were taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in Buchanan County last week.

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office said it happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Thursday in the 2200 block of Black Hawk-Buchanan Avenue, south of Jesup.

Investigators said a 19-year-old from Jesup was driving the pickup truck eastbound on Young Road when they lost control through a curve northbound onto Black Hawk-Buchanan Avenue.

The truck left the road, rolling multiple times.

The four passengers were ejected. They, and the driver, were taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries. A 22-year-old from Shellsburg was airlifted to the hospital with critical injuries. A 21-year-old, 16-year-old and 14-year-old were the other passengers that were also taken to the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation. The sheriff’s office said charges are pending.

