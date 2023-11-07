Show You Care
A few showers move in overnight, ushering in a cooler air mass

By Joe Winters
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A weak storm moves across the region bringing a shower chance.

The latest satellite and radar data
The latest satellite and radar data.   (KCRG)

From this evening through noon Wednesday provides the best chance of any wet weather. Whatever develops will be isolated and light and with timing not that impactful on any of your plans. Behind this system temperatures fall closer to the seasonal normal near 50 for a high and lows in the 30s.

Temperature Departure
Temperature Departure(KCRG)

As we begin next week another mild air mass heads our way as highs get close to 60. Have a great night!

