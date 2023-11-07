A few showers move in overnight, ushering in a cooler air mass
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A weak storm moves across the region bringing a shower chance.
From this evening through noon Wednesday provides the best chance of any wet weather. Whatever develops will be isolated and light and with timing not that impactful on any of your plans. Behind this system temperatures fall closer to the seasonal normal near 50 for a high and lows in the 30s.
As we begin next week another mild air mass heads our way as highs get close to 60. Have a great night!
Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.