Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Election Day begins: best practices for casting your ballot

Voters can submit ballots at their designated polling locations until 8 p.m.
Polling locations open at 7 a.m., for eastern Iowa voters to cast their ballots.
By Conner Woodruff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With election day officially started, Linn County auditor, Joel Miller, shares some advice, so voters can make the most out of their time at the polls. Voters now have until 8 p.m. to submit their ballots.

Miller said the biggest issue for voters in bringing their government identification.

“That is the thing that slows people up, that is the thing that causes the most problems,” Miller said. “Hopefully their IDs are up-to-date with their current address.”

He also wanted to remind unregistered voters that they can participate by registering on site.

Miller said voters should be informed about who and what they’re voting for.

“Don’t make a guessing game out of it, it’s not like taking a quiz,” Miller said. “It could have dire consequences if you vote for somebody who doesn’t represent your values.”

This expands to election policy. Most items on the ballots call for a simple 51 percent majority, while issues like bonds need a super majority, at 60 percent.

Some items on the ballot have different effects, while the $220 million Cedar Rapids Community School District’s bond would increase property taxes for homeowners in the area, the proposed Mid-Prairie and Community College bonds won’t.

Voters can visit the Secretary of State’s website to find their nearest polling location. Miller also encourages voters to call their local auditor’s office if they have any questions, as offices should have workers standing by.

See election results here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
FILE - The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) seal is shown outside its headquarters,...
Federal Government takes over failing Iowa bank
A crash on Highway 30 in Cedar Rapids caused traffic delays Monday morning.
Semi driver injured in collision on Highway 30 in Cedar Rapids
Tama County endangered person advisory
Endangered Person Advisory in Tama County caneled, kids found safe
Mercy Iowa City
Bankruptcy court approves sale of Mercy Iowa City to Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics

Latest News

Bradley Haws, MBA, has been named the new CEO of University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics and...
Univ. of Iowa Health Care names new CEO, associate vice president
The 3rd Avenue Bridge in downtown Cedar Rapids was temporarily closed Tuesday morning after a...
Cedar Rapids bridge closed temporarily for garbage truck fire cleanup
There is an active police investigation in Monticello Tuesday morning, but officials have not...
Man flown to hospital in shooting outside Monticello Fareway, suspect in custody
Dubuque city leaders: ‘Road closed means road closed’