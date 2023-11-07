Election Day begins: best practices for casting your ballot

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With election day officially started, Linn County auditor, Joel Miller, shares some advice, so voters can make the most out of their time at the polls. Voters now have until 8 p.m. to submit their ballots.

Miller said the biggest issue for voters in bringing their government identification.

“That is the thing that slows people up, that is the thing that causes the most problems,” Miller said. “Hopefully their IDs are up-to-date with their current address.”

He also wanted to remind unregistered voters that they can participate by registering on site.

Miller said voters should be informed about who and what they’re voting for.

“Don’t make a guessing game out of it, it’s not like taking a quiz,” Miller said. “It could have dire consequences if you vote for somebody who doesn’t represent your values.”

This expands to election policy. Most items on the ballots call for a simple 51 percent majority, while issues like bonds need a super majority, at 60 percent.

Some items on the ballot have different effects, while the $220 million Cedar Rapids Community School District’s bond would increase property taxes for homeowners in the area, the proposed Mid-Prairie and Community College bonds won’t.

Voters can visit the Secretary of State’s website to find their nearest polling location. Miller also encourages voters to call their local auditor’s office if they have any questions, as offices should have workers standing by.

See election results here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.