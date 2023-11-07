Eastern Iowa farmers seeing smaller crop yields this harvest season

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - For some Iowa farmers, harvest season was much easier this year.

”Harvest season this year was easy. It wasn’t fun, but it was easy. You know, of course, with the drought, we had lower yields.” said Linn County farmer Pete Brecht.

Though, even these below-average yields are better than what some farmers expected.

“Our yields turned out better than what we anticipated, but they’re maybe 75% of what we would normally get.” said Brecht.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, over 60% of subsoil has short or very short moisture conditions, likely caused by the scattered showers throughout eastern Iowa at the end of the summer into the fall. This has led to a wide variety of yields.

“There’s just such a wide range. The lighter, sandy soil was absolutely horrible, and some of the better ground was way better than anybody ever expected.” said Brecht.

Because better quality soil is able to retain more water in times of drought, many farmers are prioritizing their soil health before heading into the next planting season.

“We’re planting cover crops right now in preparation for next year. Those cover crops help us to build up our organic matter, build up our water and filtration rates, build up our water holding capacity, and we’ve been able to see that really shine through.” said Washington County farmer Mitchell Hora.

But amidst these efforts, many farmers are doing their best to cope with residual anxiety for next year’s weather.

“It’s a struggle. You know, I’m at a point in my life, I’m old enough now, that finances are a little more secure. But 10 years ago, that wasn’t the case, and you’d be really struggling. You’d be making decisions like ‘What am I going to cut before next year?’” said Brecht.

Farmers KCRG-TV9 spoke to say one concern amongst themselves, especially in hard years, is suicide. They say years where their fields have poor yields can often increase the risk for that... as that can add financial stress on farm families and businesses. They recommend all farmers educate themselves on who to talk to in tough times.

