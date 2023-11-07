Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Dwindling GOP field takes the debate stage in Miami Wednesday

By Peter Zampa
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI, FL (Gray DC) - The stage is set in Miami for the third Republican debate. A dwindling field of Republicans will be under the public microscope in south Florida Wednesday night. Just five candidates will take the stage at the Adrienne Arsht Center as the qualification criteria gets harder and candidates lose steam. As with the first two debates the stage will have a large, looming absence with Donald Trump skipping out once again.

“As a whole we’re going to see that Republican up there. We’re going to see those policies that stand in contrast to the Democrats,” said Madison Gilbert, a spokeswoman for the Republican National Committee.

Gilbert expects a deeper policy dive Wednesday night with a smaller group on stage. Issues expected to come up include the wars in Israel and Ukraine, government spending, the economy, and more. Gilbert hopes undecided voters or disillusioned Democrats are tuning in.

“That’s the voters I hope we can really speak to through the debates and continue to speak to in every way possible,” said Gilbert.

Those speaking to the audience include former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, and Florida Governor Ron Desantis. But voters tuning in will not be hearing from the most likely GOP nominee.

“I can’t speak to the strategy or the reasoning behind why Trump or any of the candidates do anything that they do,” said Gilbert.

Trump will be counterprogramming with a rally in nearby Hialeah, FL Wednesday night. He has indicated it is not worth debating with such a substantial lead. The former president slammed his opponents at a Florida GOP event over the weekend.

“We lead the primary field by 50 points, with Trump at 61 and Ron ‘DeSanctimonious’ at 11 and ‘Bird brain’ at six,” said Trump.

Trump is not the only one counterprogramming here in Miami. Democrats are also on the scene, fighting for President Joe Biden as Republicans fight each other. The general election is less than a year away.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is hurt after a shooting outside a Fareway store in Monticello on Tuesday morning.
Fareway employee injured in Monticello shooting, suspect shot by police, now in custody
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
FILE - The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) seal is shown outside its headquarters,...
Federal Government takes over failing Iowa bank
A crash on Highway 30 in Cedar Rapids caused traffic delays Monday morning.
Semi driver injured in collision on Highway 30 in Cedar Rapids
Tama County endangered person advisory
Endangered Person Advisory in Tama County caneled, kids found safe

Latest News

Photo: Courtesy of Animal Rescue League of Iowa
Animal Rescue League of Iowa removes 46 horses from Dallas County property
Speaker of the House Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., walks to the senate side for lunch with Senate...
Just 10 days before another government shutdown, Congress eyes Ukraine, Israel and border security
A makeshift shrine is placed at the scene of a Sunday confrontation that lead to death of a...
911 caller was involved in fight with Jewish pro-Israel demonstrator who died, sheriff says
An autopsy determined the 69-year-old man suffered head trauma and the medical examiner says...
Officials investigate death of Jewish demonstrator
Knox MacEwen, 14, reportedly died after suffering cardiac arrest while participating in a 5K...
14-year-old suffers cardiac arrest and dies while running 5K, reports say