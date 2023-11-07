Dubuque city leaders: ‘Road closed means road closed’

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque city leaders are cautioning drivers to slow down and follow road closure signage and construction detours throughout the city after they say motorists have been ignoring or even moving the barricades.

In a release on Monday, city leaders said the areas of particular concern are the Jackson Street closure between 29th and 32nd Streets and the John F. Kennedy Road and W. 32nd Street area.

City leaders are reminding motorists that the signs and barricades are there as safety measures for motorists and construction workers.

“To increase safety and reduce traffic violations in these work zones and other road closure areas, the police department will conduct targeted enforcement efforts,” city leaders said in the release.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.