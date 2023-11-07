Cedar Rapids wins ‘Best of the Best Tap Water Taste Test’ competition for 2023

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - For the second year in a row, Cedar Rapids has won a blind taste-test competition to determine which Iowa community has the best-tasting drinking water.

The “Best of the Best Tap Water Taste Test” competition is put on by the Iowa Section of the American Water Works Association during its annual conference. This year’s conference took place in Des Moines from Oct. 18-20.

According to the organizers, the entries are judged on appearance, odor, taste and after-taste by a local panel.

This year marks the fourth time overall Cedar Rapids has won the award. It also won in 2010, 2012 and 2022.

