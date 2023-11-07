Show You Care
Cedar Rapids man takes plea deal in death of 19-day-old baby

A 24-year-old Cedar Rapids man has pleaded guilty to child endangerment after slamming his son on the floor multiple times.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 24-year-old Cedar Rapids man has pleaded guilty to child endangerment after slamming his son on the floor multiple times.

During the investigation, Goodwin admitted to police that he was the only adult who cared for his son during the overnight hours of April 3rd - April 4th, 2021. Goodwin reported that the baby would not stop crying and that he became flustered and irritated when the baby would not take the bottle.

Goodwin reportedly acknowledged that he was responsible for the baby’s death.

Samuel Goodwin was originally charged with first-degree murder in the death of his 19-day-old son. However, Goodwin accepted a plea deal that would lower his charge to Child Endangerment Resulting in Death.

The new charge will see Goodwin face up to 50 years in prison with him having to serve a minimum of 30%-70% of the sentence before he is eligible for parole.

His sentencing is set for February 2nd, 2024.

