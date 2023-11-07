Cedar Rapids man sentenced to 102 years in prison for child sex abuse
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Monday, a judge sentenced 35-year-old Dustin Burns to a consecutive run of 102 years in prison.
A jury found Burns guilty of charges of crimes against two minors back in August.
Burns was previously found guilty of:
- 3 counts Second Degree Sexual Abuse
- 2 counts of Third Degree Sexual Abuse
- Lascivious Acts with a Child
- Assault with Intent to Commit Sexual Abuse
- Assault
Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.