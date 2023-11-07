Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Cedar Rapids man sentenced to 102 years in prison for child sex abuse

Dustin Joseph Burns
Dustin Joseph Burns(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Monday, a judge sentenced 35-year-old Dustin Burns to a consecutive run of 102 years in prison.

A jury found Burns guilty of charges of crimes against two minors back in August.

Burns was previously found guilty of:

  • 3 counts Second Degree Sexual Abuse
  • 2 counts of Third Degree Sexual Abuse
  • Lascivious Acts with a Child
  • Assault with Intent to Commit Sexual Abuse
  • Assault

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash on Highway 30 in Cedar Rapids caused traffic delays Monday morning.
Semi driver injured in collision on Highway 30 in Cedar Rapids
People were injured after Dubuque County Crash
People were injured after Dubuque County Crash
Tama County endangered person advisory
Endangered Person Advisory in Tama County caneled, kids found safe
FILE - The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) seal is shown outside its headquarters,...
Federal Government takes over failing Iowa bank
Iowa officials need public’s help in kidnapping case
Iowa officials need public’s help in kidnapping case

Latest News

Volunteers needed for veteran flagpole installation
Volunteers needed for veteran flagpole installations
Eastern Iowa farmers seeing below average yields
Eastern Iowa farmers seeing smaller crop yields this harvest season
Eastern Iowa's largest conference for family caregivers of older adults returns next week for...
Conference for Family Caregivers
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at an event with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Friday,...
LIVE: Governor Reynolds endorses Ron DeSantis at Des Moines rally