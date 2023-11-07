Cedar Rapids man sentenced to 102 years in prison for child sex abuse

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Monday, a judge sentenced 35-year-old Dustin Burns to a consecutive run of 102 years in prison.

A jury found Burns guilty of charges of crimes against two minors back in August.

Burns was previously found guilty of:

3 counts Second Degree Sexual Abuse

2 counts of Third Degree Sexual Abuse

Lascivious Acts with a Child

Assault with Intent to Commit Sexual Abuse

Assault

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.