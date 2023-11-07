Show You Care
Cedar Rapids man charged with murder pleads guilty to lesser charges

George Deason
George Deason(Linn County Sheriff's Office)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man has filed a guilty plea in relation to an upcoming murder trial.

On July 1st, 2020, police responded to the 800 block of 18th Avenue SW for a reported assault. When officers got to the scene they found a victim by the name of Elsie Deason who had been severely beaten. Police said Elsie’s daughter found her with serious injuries before calling first responders.

Following an investigation, officials determined her son George to be a suspect. He was later found in the 800 block of 15th Avenue SW. According to the criminal complaint, he reportedly threatened officers with what he told them was a handgun and resisted arrest. At one point, he reportedly tried to kick a police officer. Once officers arrested him, they found he had a ‘slapjack’ which can be used as a whip.

Officers charged Deason with a slew of charges, including murder, once his mother died from her injuries on July 23rd, 2020. Prosecutors believe the attack was carried out in an effort to steal $50 from her. Deason’s mother was found the next day with critical injuries, and she died about three weeks later. Police say she had been severely beaten, likely with a battering weapon called a slapjack that police confiscated from Deason.

Deason’s murder trial had been repeatedly postponed after lawyers on both sides asked for more time to prepare.

On November 7th, 2023, Deason filed a guilty plea to Assault on Persons Engaged in Certain Occupations and Interference with Official Acts with a Dangerous Weapon.

The Interference charge would come with a maximum sentence of 5 years in prison and a $10,245 fine. The Assault charge would come with a maximum sentence of 1 year in prison and a fine of $2,650.

The Court will now decide whether or not to accept the guilty plea. He is still charged with second-degree murder.

Deason’s bench trial is still ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

