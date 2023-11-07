Show You Care
Caitlin Clark, Hannah Stuelke lead No. 3 Iowa past Fairleigh Dickinson in season opener

Caitlin Clark and the Iowa women win season opener
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 8:58 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark had 28 points and 10 assists and Hannah Stuelke added 22 points as No. 3 Iowa opened the season with a 102-46 win over Fairleigh Dickinson on Monday night.

Clark, the reigning national player of the year who was a unanimous Associated Press preseason All-American this season, started her senior season by hitting 11 of 17 shots. She has scored in double figures in 91 consecutive games. It was the 44th career double-double for Clark, who added seven rebounds while playing just 24 minutes.

Stuelke, the Big Ten’s Sixth Player of the Year last season as a freshman, was 9 of 10 from the field and added nine rebounds in the first start of her career.

Sharon Goodman added 19 points on 7 of 8 shooting for the Hawkeyes. Sydney Affolter added 11 points.

The Hawkeyes, coming off an appearance in the NCAA Tournament national championship game last season, took control of the game early against the Knights. Iowa led 12-2 2½ minutes into the game, later putting together a 16-0 run that led to a 60-24 halftime lead.

Iowa’s biggest lead was 102-41 with 48 left in the fourth quarter.

Iowa shot 54.8% from the field while holding Fairleigh Dickinson to 29%. The Hawkeyes had 28 assists against seven turnovers.

Lilly Parke led the Knights with 11 points. Teneisia Brown had 10 points.

BIG PICTURE

The Hawkeyes, who unveiled their banner commemorating last season’s Final Four run, looked like they picked up from where they left off at the end of last season. Iowa had to replace two starters in forward McKenna Warnock and center Monika Czinano, but Stuelke and Goodman picked up the frontcourt production.

UP NEXT

The Hawkeyes play Virginia Tech in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday in a neutral-court matchup of Final Four teams from last season.

