Benton Co. Supervisors deny request to cover legal counsel for former Board of Heath members

Benton County Board of Supervisors meeting
Benton County Board of Supervisors meeting(Matthew Tribble | KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday morning, the Benton County Board of Supervisors denied a request from a former board of health member to have outside legal counsel paid for by the county.

During the board meeting, one of the former members of the Benton County Board of Health requested that the County pay for legal counsel for the former Board of Health members as they consider a potential lawsuit regarding their termination.

“We do not feel that the County Attorney is able to represent our best interests as he has not been willing to answer questions and has a conflict representing the Supervisors, so we’re requesting outside counsel.”

The County Attorney then told the board that they didn’t legally have to, at which point the board denied the request.

During the public comments section of the meeting, an individual also asked Board of Supervisors Chairman Tracy Seeman if he feels he’s okay to stay on the board despite being at the center of a lawsuit with a former female deputy. Seeman replied “Yes.” Another supervisor then quickly chimed in, commenting that Tracy “...has done a lot for this county...” and that “...he knows that he did wrong...”

You can watch the full meeting below:

