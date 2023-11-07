Show You Care
Beloved 95-year-old cashier is ready to retire after nearly 3 decades

Always smiling and energetic, 95-year-old Eloise Luzader is a cherished head cashier at the University of Hawaii at Manoa’s Gateway Cafe
By Mahealani Richardson and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) – A 95-year-old woman has decided to retire after 29 years of helping customers at the University of Hawaii at Manoa’s Gateway Café.

“They keep me active. They keep me young,” said energetic Eloise Luzader.

While she’s sad to leave, Luzader says it’s time for her to go.

“I’m going to miss the kids because they keep me young. They keep me young and they keep me alert,” Luzader said.

The cherished head cashier considers the students at the café her grandchildren.

“I genuinely look forward to coming to Gateway just to say good morning to her,” student Jace Valentine said. “It’s definitely going to be hard missing her, but I’m glad she finally gets to retire. I’m very happy for her.”

Luzader also has an unofficial title of matchmaker, taking credit for three marriages that started with meetings in the cafeteria.

“Many years ago, this girl would come in and say, ‘Aunty, you see that guy over there? Can you introduce me to him?’ I’d say, ‘I’ll introduce you to him, but after that you are on your own,’” she said.

Even though Luzader says 1,000 students come in the café each day for a meal, she remembers many of their names – but made sure to clarify she doesn’t have a favorite.

Her last day of work is Nov. 30.

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

