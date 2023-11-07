Animal Rescue League of Iowa removes 46 horses from Dallas County property

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, the Animal Rescue League of Iowa (ARL) announced that they completed their largest horse rescue operation in years.

On November 1st, the ARL assisted the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office in removing 46 horses from a property. Officials say the horses were injured and thin, with little to no food and water.

“It was heartbreaking. The horses were standing in the freezing cold temperatures, looking so thin and frail. Ribs and hipbones were visible,” said Robyn Dobernecker, ARL Animal Welfare Intervention Coordinator. “It was clear they had been living without food and water, and in their own filth, for quite some time.”

The horses are now at ARL’s Second Chance Ranch where they are receiving veterinary attention.

An investigation is ongoing.

Donations to the ARL can be made at the link here, via Venmo @ARL-Iowa, or by mail/in-person to 5452 NE 22nd St., Des Moines, IA 50313, RE: Dallas County horses.

