Cedar Rapids bridge closed temporarily for garbage truck fire cleanup

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The 3rd Avenue Bridge in downtown Cedar Rapids was temporarily closed Tuesday morning after a garbage truck caught fire.

The bridge has since reopened.

The police department shared photos on Facebook, saying the closure started at around 8:30 a.m. and that the cleanup could take several hours.

People can still access the courthouse from the 3rd Avenue on the west side.

