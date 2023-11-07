Cedar Rapids bridge closed temporarily for garbage truck fire cleanup
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 8:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The 3rd Avenue Bridge in downtown Cedar Rapids was temporarily closed Tuesday morning after a garbage truck caught fire.
The bridge has since reopened.
The police department shared photos on Facebook, saying the closure started at around 8:30 a.m. and that the cleanup could take several hours.
People can still access the courthouse from the 3rd Avenue on the west side.
Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.