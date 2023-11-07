Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Cedar Rapids bridge closed temporarily for garbage truck fire cleanup

The 3rd Avenue Bridge in downtown Cedar Rapids was temporarily closed Tuesday morning after a...
The 3rd Avenue Bridge in downtown Cedar Rapids was temporarily closed Tuesday morning after a garbage truck caught fire.(Cedar Rapids Police Department)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 8:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The 3rd Avenue Bridge in downtown Cedar Rapids was temporarily closed Tuesday morning after a garbage truck caught fire.

The bridge has since reopened.

The police department shared photos on Facebook, saying the closure started at around 8:30 a.m. and that the cleanup could take several hours.

People can still access the courthouse from the 3rd Avenue on the west side.

The 3rd Avenue Bridge in downtown Cedar Rapids was temporarily closed Tuesday morning after a...
The 3rd Avenue Bridge in downtown Cedar Rapids was temporarily closed Tuesday morning after a garbage truck caught fire.(Cedar Rapids Police Department)

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
FILE - The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) seal is shown outside its headquarters,...
Federal Government takes over failing Iowa bank
A crash on Highway 30 in Cedar Rapids caused traffic delays Monday morning.
Semi driver injured in collision on Highway 30 in Cedar Rapids
Tama County endangered person advisory
Endangered Person Advisory in Tama County caneled, kids found safe
Mercy Iowa City
Bankruptcy court approves sale of Mercy Iowa City to Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics

Latest News

Bradley Haws, MBA, has been named the new CEO of University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics and...
Univ. of Iowa Health Care names new CEO, associate vice president
There is an active police investigation in Monticello Tuesday morning, but officials have not...
Man flown to hospital in shooting outside Monticello Fareway, suspect in custody
Polling locations open at 7 a.m., for eastern Iowa voters to cast their ballots.
Election Day begins: best practices for casting your ballot
Dubuque city leaders: ‘Road closed means road closed’