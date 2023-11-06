Working Iowa: Ace Handyman Services is hiring for more craftsmen to meet demand

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A new business with a familiar name is looking for people considered handy. Ace Handyman Services Cedar Rapids & Iowa City just recently opened in Marion.

“I do every kind of job you could imagine. Today it’s roofing, but I’ve done you know minor plumbing jobs, carpentry, drywall, painting. Basically I do something different every day,” said Eric Streed, an Ace Handyman Craftsman.

As a craftsman, variance day to day is normal.

”One thing that’s unique about us is A. we focus on small projects and B. we do the honey-do list type of things. So sometimes we show up, and we have five different projects that we’re asked to perform, and it entails different craft skills,” explained Edward Gadelha, President of Ace Handyman Services Cedar Rapids & Iowa City.

Ace Handyman Services is owned by Ace Hardware.

“Ace, you know, is known as the helpful place. We are the helpful people,” said Gadelha.

The new location opened in Marion in August and serves the whole Cedar Rapids, Iowa City corridor.

“We have been here for three months and already looking to grow because we are having a hard time keeping up with demand and how many customers need us,” Gadelha said.

The company wants to hire more craftsmen to fulfill the need.

“Those small jobs that people, you know, contractors don’t want to come out for it’s not worth their time. But for us, that’s kind of our bread and butter,” said Streed.

