Warm and breezy start to the week, lots of quiet weather ahead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A fairly quiet weather pattern locally is expected over the next several days, with no intrusion of winter-like temperatures soon.

Highs today will rival the readings we reached on Sunday, topping out in the mid 60s to around 70 degrees despite a cold front moving through early in the day. This is well above our normal highs in the low 50s, providing a feel more like early fall. Similar to Sunday, we’ll also see a decent breeze through at least mid-afternoon, though this time out of the west between 10 to 20 mph with some higher gusts. Scattered clouds will be seen at times, but plenty of sunshine will assist in today’s warmth.

Winds shift this evening to a more northerly direction, but become lighter overnight. A somewhat cooler air mass will move in with this secondary wind shift, setting up lows in the upper 30s to low 40s and highs on Tuesday in the mid 50s to low 60s. Still, this places us 5 to 10 degrees above normal highs for the first week of November.

The one wrinkle in an otherwise dry 9-day forecast comes Tuesday night into early Wednesday when some showers could develop in parts of the area. This activity will be scattered and light, so don’t count on much from it. This system will also bring in some cooler air, again, on stronger winds later Wednesday into Wednesday night. High temperatures fall from near 60 on Wednesday to near 50 on Thursday.

Several more dry days with conditions close to or just above seasonal normals look likely to round out the 9-day forecast, with the storm track keeping disturbances away from us for the rest of the work week. High pressure builds into the region by the weekend, providing for quiet and comfortable conditions. Lows will be in the upper 20s to low 30s, with highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

