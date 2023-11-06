Show You Care
Traffic delayed on Highway 30 as crews move crashed semis

A crash on Highway 30 in Cedar Rapids caused traffic delays Monday morning.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 8:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A crash on Highway 30 in Cedar Rapids caused traffic delays Monday morning.

Cedar Rapids police confirmed the crash happened when two semis collided and both rolled onto their sides near C Street and Highway 30 SW in Cedar Rapids.

One of the semis was hauling materials and the other was hauling farm livestock. The materials hauler appeared to be mostly empty, but the livestock hauler was carrying 470 small pigs, which appeared to have remained in the trailer.

One of the semi drivers was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash was initially reported just after 6:30 a.m.

DOT cameras show two semis overturned at one point. Crews could be seen using specialized towing equipment to lift the semis upright.

