Spirit of Iowa Tribute Bell stops at Cedar Falls Hy-Vee

Iowa Department of Veteran Affairs has paired up with Hy-Vee to take the ‘Spirit of Iowa Tribute Bell’ on a tour around the Hawkeye State.
By Emily Schrad
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 7:29 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Veterans Day is just around the corner and the Iowa Department of Veteran Affairs has paired up with Hy-Vee to take the ‘Spirit of Iowa Tribute Bell’ on a tour around the Hawkeye State. And Sunday it could be found in Cedar Falls.

The Bell was forged at the Iowa State Fairgrounds back in 2017. It’s dedicated to those who have served and symbolizes support for veterans and service members across Iowa.

Leaders with the Iowa Department of Veterans Affairs say they hope the bell inspires people to reach out to the veterans in their lives and check-in.

“What I hope the bell does is just be kind of a little reminder. Hey, do you know anyone who’s served? Reach out to them, ask how they’re doing,” said Karl Lettow with the Iowa Department of Veterans Affairs. “Remember where you are this great life that we have and that you have it because of those who served and taken their turn,” he said.

The Bell’s next stop with be in Marshalltown.

The Iowa Department of Veterans Affairs will host their Veterans Day ceremony at the Iowa Veteran’s Cemetery on November 10th at 8 a.m.

