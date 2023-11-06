Show You Care
Show You Care: Shoe store donates portion of profits to charities

By Emily Schrad
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - From Jordan’s to crystal-covered shoes, Tribute Kicks in the Coral Ridge Mall has all different types of shoes for sneakerheads looking for a good find.

For the past few years, Ian Johnston and Zach Grant have been buying and selling shoes as a way to make a bit of extra cash.

What started as a side gig out of dorm rooms in Iowa and South Dakota, has now turned into a full-fledged business.

”It’s kind of been a dream for a while, so kind of came together and just did it,” said Johnston.

”We used to buy and sell to each other actually and it kind of just, kind of, that’s kind of how our relationship kind of kicked off. And then from there it’s just kind of history we bought so much from each other, sold so much to each other that it just kind of it just felt right to come together to make this possible,” said Grant.

Tribute Kicks opened its doors in Coral Ridge Mall in July of this year.

But the goal doesn’t end at selling unique shoes.

Each month, the pair gives back to those struggling with mental health and substance use issues by giving a portion of profits to charities around Eastern Iowa.

”With me personally, I’ve been impacted. I’ve lost a brother to overdose. And then my mom passed away. So, you know, it’s really close to me, which is, you know, exactly why we want to give back,” said Johnston.

Johnston said it’s been a great way to connect with customers.

”Especially because, you know, mental health and substance abuse is such a big thing right now in today’s age. And a lot of people come in and were just like, you know, we really like to shop with you because, you know, you guys give back. That gives us the purpose to get here and, you know, buy from you guys. So that kind of means a lot from us too,” said Johnston.

”I think it’s a big part to give back to the community just because you’re helping people who are struggling every day and just giving back just it helps it, it hits that special spot in your own heart,” said Grant.

From Facebook Market Place to conventions, they’ve grown to have 500 shoes in stock. And the pair hope to eventually take Tribute Kicks nationwide.

”Every single state, we want to be everywhere. We want to be everywhere. We want to get the word out. We want to just keep on donating. We want to keep on selling shoes. We just want to give back,” said Grant.

