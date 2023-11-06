Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Independence Public Library hosts ‘A Tribute to our Past’ exhibit

The Independence Public Library is hosting a special Sesquicentennial exhibit to send visitors...
The Independence Public Library is hosting a special Sesquicentennial exhibit to send visitors on a journey through the library’s history.(Independence Public Library)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Independence Public Library is hosting a special exhibit to send visitors on a journey through the library’s history.

The exhibit, called “A Tribute to our Past: City and Library History Exhibit,” is in the library’s Community Room during regular library hours.

Library staff shared pictures of the exhibit on Facebook, and thanked many organizations and individuals for letting them borrow historical items and artifacts for the exhibit.

The exhibit opened over the weekend, and will remain open through Tuesday at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People were injured after Dubuque County Crash
People were injured after Dubuque County Crash
Iowa officials need public’s help in kidnapping case
Iowa officials need public’s help in kidnapping case
Family displaced after house fire
Family displaced after house fire
Tama County endangered person advisory
Endangered Person Advisory in Tama County caneled, kids found safe
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at an event with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Friday,...
Reynolds expected to endorse DeSantis on Monday

Latest News

Former President Trump is testifying in a fraud trial that is threatening his image as a...
Former President Trump is testifying in fraud trial
A crash on Highway 30 in Cedar Rapids caused traffic delays Monday morning.
Traffic delayed on Highway 30 as crews move crashed semis
A crash on Highway 30 in Cedar Rapids caused traffic delays Monday morning.
Semi driver injured in collision on Highway 30 in Cedar Rapids
Country music star Lainey Wilson is coming to next year’s Great Jones County Fair.
Country music star Lainey Wilson coming to 2024 Great Jones County Fair