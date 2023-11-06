Independence Public Library hosts ‘A Tribute to our Past’ exhibit

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Independence Public Library is hosting a special exhibit to send visitors on a journey through the library’s history.

The exhibit, called “A Tribute to our Past: City and Library History Exhibit,” is in the library’s Community Room during regular library hours.

Library staff shared pictures of the exhibit on Facebook, and thanked many organizations and individuals for letting them borrow historical items and artifacts for the exhibit.

The exhibit opened over the weekend, and will remain open through Tuesday at 8 p.m.

