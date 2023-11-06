How you can own a piece of Cyclone basketball history

AMES, Iowa (KCCI) - Cyclone basketball fans have a chance to take home a piece of Iowa State University history.

Sales open Monday at 10 a.m. to take home a panel from the court in Hilton Coliseum.

More than 300 squares will be up for sale. They were played on by both the men’s and women’s basketball teams from 2020 through last season.

They are being sold as memorabilia from Iowa’s State surplus department.

Bret Walinga, an Iowa State memorabilia collector, said unique items like this are meaningful because they symbolize both the team’s history and family memories.

“Google ya know Cyclone memorabilia, there’s all kinds of stuff that shows up that’s ya know mass-produced, but for me, it’s a little bit more the story that goes along with it as opposed to just the item,” Walinga said.

Prices for the flooring vary from $50 - $100.

Each piece has a QR code and a map on the back to show where it was on the court.

