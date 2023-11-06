Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

How you can own a piece of Cyclone basketball history

Cyclone basketball fans have a chance to take home a piece of Iowa State University history.
By KCCI
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 7:54 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMES, Iowa (KCCI) - Cyclone basketball fans have a chance to take home a piece of Iowa State University history.

Sales open Monday at 10 a.m. to take home a panel from the court in Hilton Coliseum.

More than 300 squares will be up for sale. They were played on by both the men’s and women’s basketball teams from 2020 through last season.

They are being sold as memorabilia from Iowa’s State surplus department.

Bret Walinga, an Iowa State memorabilia collector, said unique items like this are meaningful because they symbolize both the team’s history and family memories.

“Google ya know Cyclone memorabilia, there’s all kinds of stuff that shows up that’s ya know mass-produced, but for me, it’s a little bit more the story that goes along with it as opposed to just the item,” Walinga said.

Prices for the flooring vary from $50 - $100.

Each piece has a QR code and a map on the back to show where it was on the court.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People were injured after Dubuque County Crash
People were injured after Dubuque County Crash
Iowa officials need public’s help in kidnapping case
Iowa officials need public’s help in kidnapping case
Family displaced after house fire
Family displaced after house fire
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at an event with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Friday,...
Reynolds expected to endorse DeSantis on Monday
Iowa Children’s Museum gets rid of Halloween pumpkins in creative way with annual ‘Jack Splat’
Iowa Children’s Museum gets rid of Halloween pumpkins in creative way with annual ‘Jack Splat’

Latest News

After coming up short in last season's national championship game, Caitlin Clark and company...
Iowa women's basketball team tips off season Monday night
Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht (3) scores on a 2-yard touchdown run during the second half...
No. 22 Kansas holds off Iowa State 28-21 to reach 7-win mark for first time since 2008
The Iowa Pork Producer Association is adding another Iowa State player to its “Purchase Moore...
Iowa Pork Producers add Alec Cook to ‘Purchase More Hamann Bacon’ NIL deal
Iowa State held off Baylor 30-18 for its third straight win.
Iowa State eases past Baylor 30-18 to join 4-way tie atop Big 12