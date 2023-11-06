Hawkeye Marching Band Mellophone members sign historic NIL deal

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Since lifting the rule in 2021, many collegiate athletes have taken advantage of name, image and likeness deals, better known as NIL.

But a group of students at the University of Iowa recently accepted a NIL deal that’s making history. Now it’s not just Iowa athletes who are getting the recognition and the payment.

Last month, 18 members of the Mellophone section of the Hawkeye Marching Band announced a first-of-its-kind NIL deal with ‘The Brick Kitchen’, a kitchenware business out of Independence.

”They looked at all the incredible opportunities that all these talented athletes were getting with NIL. And they decided that they could, that doesn’t have to be limited to athletes. It can be to the musicians who put in a lot of work here at. The marching bands,” said Nick Feingold, Mellophone Section Leader.

Will Whited’s family owns the business. He’s been with Hawkeye Marching Band for four years and said he hopes the historic deal inspires other small businesses in the future.

”We’re happy to be the first of its kind to do something like this, and we hope we can just maybe pave the way for more NIL deals like this in the future, and it’s... to be compared to people like Caitlin Clark and other Iowa athletes, it’s really a badge of honor,” said Whited.

Hawkeye Marching Band Director Eric Bush said marching bands are a part of what makes collegiate football so special.

”We bleed black and gold, you know we’re, we’re, we’re, we’re major ambassadors for the university. And you know, we’re a big part of game day. A big part of the fabric of the university. So to have those students be recognized as well, I think it’s really important,” said Bush.

Mellophone section leader Nick Feingold said they hope this brings more recognition not only to the Hawkeye Marching Band but to marching bands around the country

”We want this to be less about us and more about band as a population. There’s so many people across the country that do this and we hope that this kind of brings attention to them as well,” said Feingold.

