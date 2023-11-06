Four injured after truck rolls in ditch in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At least four people were injured after a pickup truck crashed into a ditch in Jackson County on Saturday night.

The Iowa State Patrol said three of those people were thrown from the truck.

It happened just after 9:30 p.m., about 10 miles east of Cascade.

State Patrol said the driver lost control of the truck, causing it to roll in the ditch.

None of the four people inside were wearing seatbelts.

Two of them were air-lifted to UIHC in Iowa City. The other two were taken to a hospital in Dubuque.

Officials have not said how seriously they were injured.

