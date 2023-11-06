Show You Care
Endangered Person Advisory in Tama County

Tama County endangered person advisory
Tama County endangered person advisory(Elisabeth Neruda | KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:06 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials with the Toledo Police Department have put out an endangered person advisory.

This is for 9-year-old Billy Hernandez-Alvarado and his 8-year-old sister, Ashley Hernandez-Alvarado

Billy and Ashley were reported missing on November 5th.

They are believed to be with their mother, 33-year-old Ciria Alvarado-Argueta, and 28-year-old Alexis Alvarez-Gomez in either a gray 2014 Nissan Quest or a white 2022 Kia Sorento.

Billy is a Hispanic male, 5 feet, 80 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He wears prescription glasses.

Ashley is a female, 5 feet, 80 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She wears prescription glasses. She sometimes goes by “Nicole”.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Billy or Ashley is asked to call 911 or the Tama County Communications Center at 641-484-3760 extension 1.

