Dubuque Quilts of Valor group honors female veterans

By Mollie Swayne
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 10:29 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Quilts of Valor group in Dubuque focused on honoring the service of female veterans Sunday.

The mission of the Quilts of Valor nonprofit is to give all veterans a “comforting and healing” quilt after being touched by war.

Dottie Gould received her quilt in the Carnegie-Stout Library, thousands of miles away and several decades removed from the service that earned her the honor.

“I still remember a lot of my patients that I had,” said Gould.

Gould retired as a colonel after five years in the Army and then fifteen in the Air Force. She was in Vietnam in 1966, working as an operating room nurse at a 500-bed hospital in Nha Trang.

“I have to say it was very rewarding, but very difficult,” said Gould.

Eleven other women joined Gould Sunday in receiving a quilt from a local group of quilters that works with Quilts of Valor.

“We are doing all women. So our lady veterans are getting awarded today,” said Stephany Schwartz with the Breezy Ridge Quilters.

In the 11-year history of this group, Sunday was the first time they had a presentation focused specifically on female veterans.

“It feels good to be appreciated. And [it is] something that I’m very proud of,” said Debbie Bisping, another veteran who received a quilt. Bisping was a sergeant when she left the Army National Guard after nine years.

Bisping said she never gave too much thought to being a woman in service, but she noticed that wasn’t always the case with others.

“People don’t expect it. So when I walk into a veteran room, people are like, you know, ‘Oh, is your husband here?” said Bisping. “It’s never a first instinct that you’re the veteran.”

Gould said for her, rather than unexpected, she felt her work and that of other the nurses she served with, had largely been forgotten. However, Sunday her service was remembered and celebrated.

“Things like this [are] really important to help show women that...we did our part,” said Gould.

