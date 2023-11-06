Arthur Flowers convicted of voluntary manslaughter, sentenced to 10 years in prison

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man convicted of killing a woman in his home was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

In April, a jury found Arthur Flowers guilty of voluntary manslaughter in the death of Emily Leonard.

Leonard’s body was found in April of last year. Flowers had said she died from a drug overdose.

However, investigators found she died from trauma to her head. Flower’s lawyers argued he did not get a fair trial.

He will also have to pay $150,000 in restitution to Leonard’s family.

He is eligible for parole.

