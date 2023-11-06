Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Arthur Flowers convicted of voluntary manslaughter, sentenced to 10 years in prison

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 7:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man convicted of killing a woman in his home was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

In April, a jury found Arthur Flowers guilty of voluntary manslaughter in the death of Emily Leonard.

Leonard’s body was found in April of last year. Flowers had said she died from a drug overdose.

However, investigators found she died from trauma to her head. Flower’s lawyers argued he did not get a fair trial.

He will also have to pay $150,000 in restitution to Leonard’s family.

He is eligible for parole.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People were injured after Dubuque County Crash
People were injured after Dubuque County Crash
Iowa officials need public’s help in kidnapping case
Iowa officials need public’s help in kidnapping case
Family displaced after house fire
Family displaced after house fire
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at an event with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Friday,...
Reynolds expected to endorse DeSantis on Monday
Iowa Children’s Museum gets rid of Halloween pumpkins in creative way with annual ‘Jack Splat’
Iowa Children’s Museum gets rid of Halloween pumpkins in creative way with annual ‘Jack Splat’

Latest News

A new business with a familiar name is looking for people considered handy.
Working Iowa: Ace Handyman Services is hiring for more craftsmen to meet demand
Iowa State Univ. Democrats split from Iowa Democratic Party over controversial post
Cyclone basketball fans have a chance to take home a piece of Iowa State University history.
Panels from Hilton Coliseum basketball court up for sale
The Iowa State University College Democrats say they are breaking away from the Iowa Democratic...
Iowa State Univ. Democrats split from Iowa Democratic Party over controversial letter