Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

The second annual Starry Night Gala to bring Awareness to Suicide Prevention held Saturday

The Gray Matters Collective and Foster’s Voice – Suicide Awareness hosted their second annual...
The Gray Matters Collective and Foster’s Voice – Suicide Awareness hosted their second annual Starry Night Gala at the Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf on Saturday.(KWQC)
By Solomon Ladvienka
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa {KWQC} – The Gray Matters Collective and Foster’s Voice – Suicide Awareness hosted their second annual Starry Night Gala at the Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf on Saturday.

Hundreds were invited to hear from global suicide prevention speaker, Kevin Hines.

“This means the world to me,” said Hines. “To be able to give back in a way that allows Foster’s Voice and The Gray Matters Collective, to spread their message of suicide prevention, hope, healing and recovery from brain pain, and get people the help they need when they’re in the deepest struggle of their life.”

The Gala is a night to fundraise for the Foster’s Care Fund which helps individuals in need of mental health therapy and financial assistance.

At last year’s Starry Night Gala, $40,000 was raised. According to The Gray Matters Collective, the Quad Cities has a higher suicide rate than the national average.

“One barrier to care is financial stress and burden,” says Haley DeGreve, Gray Matters founder & CEO. “We only hope this fund, in memory of Foster Atwood, will continue to help those who need it.”

The night concluded with the crowning of the 2023 Mr. Starry Night, who was the male mental health advocate who raised the most money. TV 6 is awaiting the total amount raised for the event.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids: Operation Quickfind for 15 year old boy
Quickfind for 15 year old boy has been cancelled
KCRG-TV9 Friday Night Lights Endzone Week 11
The Cedar Rapids Police Department has arrested a 17-year-old boy for threatening Cedar Rapids’...
The Cedar Rapids Police Department arrested a teenager in relation to the threat made to Metro High School
Traffic jam on a highway.
New “Safety Corridors” appear along Iowa’s deadliest highways
Weston Soule was charged with operating a drug factory out of a home in Burlington after state...
Man accused of growing $8.5 million worth of psychedelic mushrooms

Latest News

Family displaced after house fire
Family displaced after house fire
Royan Ridge Farm is accepting fall decor
Royan Ridge Farm is accepting fall decor
Family displaced after house fire
Family displaced after house fire
People were injured after Dubuque County Crash
People were injured after Dubuque County Crash
People were injured after Dubuque County Crash
People were injured after Dubuque County Crash