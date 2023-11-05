Show You Care
People were injured after Dubuque County Crash
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 9:47 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Multiple people were injured in a head on collision in Dubuque County early Sunday morning. Deputies, fire, and EMS responded to a two vehicle head on collision on Balltown Road around 2:25 a.m. Sunday morning.

The occupants of the vehicles were transported to a local hospital. The names of the subjects have not been released, and officials did not say how many people were injured. The crash remains under investigation.

