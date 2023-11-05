People were injured after Dubuque County Crash

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Multiple people were injured in a head on collision in Dubuque County early Sunday morning. Deputies, fire, and EMS responded to a two vehicle head on collision on Balltown Road around 2:25 a.m. Sunday morning.

The occupants of the vehicles were transported to a local hospital. The names of the subjects have not been released, and officials did not say how many people were injured. The crash remains under investigation.

