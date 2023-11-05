One more day with highs in the mid to upper 60s

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Even though we had peak wind gusts between 20-25 MPH for your Sunday, overall we can’t really complain about this weather, especially in November.

Highs today were in the upper 50s across the northern part of the viewing area, while some places in the central and southern zone made it into the mid-60s. The stretch of mild weather continues for Monday, and then we start to slowly drop the temperature.

We will still be in the upper 50s - low 60s for Tuesday & Wednesday which isn’t bad at all. We will see a cold front push through and by Thursday and into next weekend, we will see highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Overall, not a bad week ahead for November standards.

