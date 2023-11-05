A mild end to the weekend
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -We’re starting the day with only a few clouds and plenty of clear sky across Eastern Iowa along with temperatures in the 30s..
Today & Tonight
This afternoon we’ll have a partly cloudy sky with temperatures reaching the upper 50s and low 60s. It will also be a bit windier than yesterday with gusts over 20 possible. One or two isolated sprinkles will be possible tonight. However, most will stay dry with lows only cooling into the 50s.
Monday & Beyond
Monday and Tuesday both look quiet with highs in the 50s and 60s. A few showers will be possible Tuesday night and into Wednesday along a cold front that will travel into the area. Highs will stay in the 50s through the upcoming weekend.
