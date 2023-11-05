Show You Care
A mild end to the weekend

A mild end to the weekend
By Hannah Messier
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -We’re starting the day with only a few clouds and plenty of clear sky across Eastern Iowa along with temperatures in the 30s..

Today & Tonight

This afternoon we’ll have a partly cloudy sky with temperatures reaching the upper 50s and low 60s. It will also be a bit windier than yesterday with gusts over 20 possible. One or two isolated sprinkles will be possible tonight. However, most will stay dry with lows only cooling into the 50s.

A mild end to the weekend
A mild end to the weekend

Monday & Beyond

Monday and Tuesday both look quiet with highs in the 50s and 60s. A few showers will be possible Tuesday night and into Wednesday along a cold front that will travel into the area. Highs will stay in the 50s through the upcoming weekend.

A mild end to the weekend
A mild end to the weekend

